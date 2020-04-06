Tosin Ajirire, Lagos

Police on Monday arraigned Nollywood actress Funke Akindele before Ogba Magistrate Court 1 for violating the COVID-19 lockdown directives by the Federal Government.

Also charged to court is Akindele’s husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC SKillz, who turned himself in after an order demanding that he makes himself available.

The actress, who celebrated her husband’s birthday in a lavish house party on Saturday, April 4th, was picked up by the police on Sunday.

The court proceeding is currently ongoing.