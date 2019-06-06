Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

No fewer than 55 suspects have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command in connection with the killing of one person and the injuring of at least 14 others in a clash involving two rival groups on Wednesday, during the annual Durbar held in Bauchi to celebrate the end of the Eid al-fitr sallah marking the end of Ramadan.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Kamal Abubakar, confirmed the arrest in a press statement made available to journalists Wednesday night in Bauchi.

Daily Sun learnt that the clash took place close to the Deputy Governor’s office along Yakubun Bauchi road in the state capital, when the procession of the Emir of Bauchi was heading to the Durbar at the Government House.

The clash was alleged to be a retaliation to an earlier attack around Wunti street when the procession was heading to the Government House for the Durbar, which is usually held to honor the Governor by the Emir of Bauchi and his traditional title holders.

Among the injured, our correspondent learnt, were traditional title holders from Duguri, the Governor’s village, and Darazo where the incumbent Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly hails from.

It was further gathered that all the injured are presently receiving treatment at both the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) and the State owned Specialist Hospital located at Ran road.

The PPRO read in part: “On 5th May, 2019 at about 11.30am, during Dubar Procession, when District heads of Bauchi Emirate were paying homage to the Governor Bauchi State at Government House Bauchi.

“Groups of hunters following the District Heads of Darazo and that of Duguri (the home town of the Bauchi Governor) had a clash.

“As a result, one Auwalu Sadau ‘M’ of Darazo LGA lost his life after sustaining injuries from dane gun shot while Usama Musa of Duguri district, Alkaleri LGA and Zakari Suleiman of Darazo LGA with 12 others sustained injuries and are now receiving treatment at ATBUTH.”

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the prompt intervention of Bauchi Police Command’s Tactical Commanders of Operation Puff Adder restored normalcy and arrested 55 suspects.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects include 46 Matchets, 13 Knives, 15 Daggers (Gario), 0ne (1) Dane Gun and 13 Bamboo sticks.

He added that investigation into the incident is in progress.