From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A political support group, Atiku-Okowa Vanguard Nigeria 2023, will be launched this Saturday, September 3, in Abuja.

The national president of the group, Mrs. Oby Nwaogu made this known in a statement made available to reporters in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Nwaogu said 15 delegates from each state of the federation are expected for the event which would be chaired by former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim.

Presidential candidate of the party Atiku Abubakar is expected to be the Special father of the day with his wife, Titi, as Mother of the Day.

The vice presidential candidate of the party and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his wife, Edith, would be guests of honour at the ceremony.

According to the statement, the group has its theme, “Atiku-Okowa: Getting Nigeria Working Again”.

It added that state directors and patrons of the group would pay a solidarity visit to Atiku Abubakar the following day.