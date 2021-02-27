From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is in its custody. The DSS said Yakasai, is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions on social media as alleged by sections of the public.

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya, in a statement issued late Saturday night, said:

‘This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services. He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public.’