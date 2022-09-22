By Henry Uche, Lagos

Sanlam, one of Africa’s leading non-banking financial services companies, has announced the launch of its brand in the Nigerian financial market, with FBN Insurance rebranded to Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited.

This rebranding will apply to the life and general insurance businesses, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited and Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, respectively.

At a press brief in Lagos, Sanlam reiterated its commitment to offer unique and ‘second to none’ products and services to its potential and prospective customers in the volatile but competitive market.

Addressing newsmen, Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA) Life Insurance Cluster CEO, Robert Dommisse, said the move was in supports of Sanlam’s strategy to deliver excellent products and services to clients through direct contact with the Sanlam brand.

According to him, the rebrand further supports Sanlam’s efforts to enhance its presence across Africa as well as its ongoing investment in the continent. Dommisse who expressed optimism in Nigeria’s market and the importance of West Africa market to Sanlam, affirmed that Sanlam was ready to explore the inherent opportunities in the sector, not for its profit making, but its presence would help to boost Nigeria’s economy.

He noted that SPA is the division in Sanlam Emerging Markets, which encompasses Sanlam Group’s businesses in Africa and other emerging markets such as India and Malaysia.

“Nigeria has always been one of the most important markets for the Sanlam Group -because the country is such a key economy on the African continent. It has always been imperative that Sanlam has a strong presence and operation in Nigeria. We have a good business in the Nigerian market, and we are going to continue invest and grow the operation. It is important for us that we do so under the Sanlam brand so that the existing and potential customers know that they will be getting the full support of the promises we make in the market, Mr Dommisse said.

“We’re very excited about the introduction of the Sanlam brand in Nigeria and we believe it’s a great moment in time for us to step forward to show our brand across an array of touch points and have our diverse stakeholders interact positively with the brand in the Nigeria market.

“We aim to deepen penetration and boost growth using non- conventional / traditional strategy and modern technologies. Nigeria will see the different offers we come with and we mean everything we say,” Dommisse added.

According to Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Mr Tunde Mimiko: “We look forward to the next exciting chapter of the business under the banner of the Sanlam brand which is committed to continuously promoting consumer access and inclusion in financial services across the African continent.

Mimiko who affirmed the Sanlam’s continued relationship between First Bank of Nigeria added that the company only changed its name, but its expertise, customers’ experience through its differentiated products and services remain and would rather be improved to better the lot of customers, noting that financial inclusiveness and sustainability for Nigerians is key to Sanlam’s strategy.

“The introduction of the Sanlam brand is a milestone development for Nigeria. Through our innovative brand offering, we look forward to delivering tailored services that empower generations of Nigerians to be financially secure, confident, and prosperous,” he assured.

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, Bode Opadokun, said that Sanlam’s excellent insurance products and services would empower the insuring public to be financially secured and live in confidence. He averred that Sanlam was ready to double its clear -cut excellent performance in the last 12 years, going forward.

“We have continually evolved our business and our products to add value to many lives. As we step into another exciting phase of our journey, we look forward to delivering services through the compelling brand of Africa’s leading non-banking financial services organization, Sanlam, both in the Nigerian market and West African region,” he maintained.

With the new brand, Sanlam is now the full (100%) owner of the FBNInsurance, having taken the 65% equity from FBN holding to add up the 35% it held initially.