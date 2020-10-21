Steve Agbota, Lagos

Several workers of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday escaped death as some part of the building housing the Authority headquarters in Lagos was razed by protesters campaigning against police brutality and misgovernance in Nigeria.

The fire, which sources say has been brought under control, started around 10 am Wednesday morning and torched over five floors of the nine-story building set up in the middle of Lagos.

Civil Unrest/ Fire Incident, 10:22hrs, Lagos State, October 21, 2020. Reports of fire incident at NPA Marina, Lagos. Avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/tbwRkGerYH — Bulwark Intelligence (@Bulwark_Intel) October 21, 2020

Speaking to Daily Sun, a source in the agency said protesters numbering over 50 invaded the Authority’s headquarters, setting it on fire.

No official statement from the Authority has been given as of the time of this report, as all efforts to speak with the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Engr Adams Jatto, have proven abortive.