From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Former Minister of Aviation Chief Osita Chidoka has lamented that Nigeria has degenerated into an incapacitated state due to the high rate of insecurity in the country.

Chief Osita Chidoka disclosed this while reviewing books by Dr Dozie Ezeife on Seeking Answers to Nigeria’s Security Challenges and Boko Haram, in Abuja, on Monday.

Recalling how Boko Haram started, Chief Chidoka called for concerted efforts by the government in order to end the current security challenges in the country.

Speaking on the Niger Delta, he advised the government to put in place a strategy to ensure that the current peace enjoyed in the Niger Delta region is sustained.

Chidoka further commended the author of the books, which he said will assist in resolving the nagging insecurity issues in the country.

The author, Dr Dozie Ezeife, in his remarks, stated that the current violent attacks, killings, kidnappings and destructions ravaging the country, called to question, the viability and legitimacy of the federal government because these actions challenge the very basis for an organized government.

He said “The basis for having a government is the social contract that is the foundation of modern societies. We the people gave up our God-given rights to the government on the understanding that in return, the government takes on the responsibility of protecting our lives, limbs, properties and general wellbeing.”