Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State House of Assembly (KSHA) has returned Aminu Abdullahi Shagali as Speaker for its 6th Assembly beginning today.

Aminu Shagali, 39, has been in the state assembly since 2011 as an All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Sabon Gari, Zaria, becoming Speaker in 2015 on the heels of the political earthquake that urshered in the APC as ruling party both at the federal and Kaduna state levels.