Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO), Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, has lamented the fact that investors and shareholders in electricity distribution companies are yet to enjoy profits from their huge investments.

The Chief Executive Officer spoke during the official commissioning of 100 new transformers and other distribution materials of the company. The ceremony was held at their premises in Kano State.

Speaking specifically in regard to KEDCO, he stated that, “As investors in the distribution business, it has not been an easy journey. For the last five years, none of our shareholders has seen any dividend because we are yet to make any profit.”

“However, we believe that with the numerous policies that are being driven by the Federal Government, we would be, in the next few years, be able to turn around the situation,” he stated optimistically.

While admitting that KEDCO inherited a dilapidated network, which required a lot of investments in terms of resources, he regretted that consumers have be unfaithful in making payments for services rendered.

“What we expect from our customers is paying for the services rendered to them. Unfortunately, that aspect of payment from our customers is still a huge, huge problem,” he complained.

Gwamna assured that the era of crazy bills was a thing of the past, saying that the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had initiated the Meter Access Providers Scheme, which would enable customers buy their meters directly from access providers for use in their homes and places of business, so they can accurately measure what they consume.

On the operational facilities that were inaugurated, Gwanna stated that it is a reflection of continuos efforts aimed at improving their services.

“From the time we started, you will agree with me that we have improved. Although we are not yet where we want to be, we have charted a course towards providing excellent services to our teeming customers,” he declared.

“As you can see, we have provided these vehicles. These are vehicles that are very common. We believe that these are simple tools that help deliver services. They are not too costly, but they are tools that would help us to make our customers happy.”