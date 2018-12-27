Ngozi Nwabuisi

Water is known to be the best and most natural hydrating liquid. It promotes cardiovascular health, keeps muscles and joint working and helps cleanse toxins from your body. Staying hydrated also helps balance your blood sugar, helps relieve head-aches and promote healthy skin.

The body is about 60 per cent water, give or take. However, to prevent dehydration, you need to drink adequate amount of water. There are many different opinions on how much water you should be drinking every day. Other benefits also include:

Water is the substance of life: Life cannot exist without water. We must constantly be adding fresh water to our body in order to keep it properly hydrated. Water can be a miracle cure for many common ailments, such as headaches, fatigue, joint pain, and much more. We can go for weeks without food, but only 3 days without water.

The body is comprised of 80 per cent water: Water makes up nearly 85 per cent of your brain, about 80 per cent of your blood and about 70 per cent of your lean muscle. Because there are a lot of tissues that have less water, the average is about 50 per cent.

Water source: It is difficult for the body to get water from any other source than water itself. Soft drinks and alcohol steal tremendous amounts of water from the body. Other beverages such as coffee and tea are diuretics therefore stealing precious water from the body.

Water transports and metabolizes: Water is essential for proper digestion, nutrient absorption and chemical reactions. The carbohydrates and proteins that our bodies use as food are metabolised and transported by water in the bloodstream. No less important is the ability of water to transport waste material out of our bodies.

Water is essential: Water is essential for proper circulation in the body. The levels of oxygen in the bloodstream are greater when the body is well-hydrated. The more oxygen the body has readily available the more fat it will burn. Without the presence of oxygen the body cannot utilise stored fat for energy efficiently. The body burns more fat when well-hydrated because there are increased oxygen levels and you will also have more energy.

Removes toxins: Water helps remove toxins from the body, in particular, from the digestive tract. Water suppresses the appetite naturally and helps the body metabolise stored fat.

Studies have shown that a decrease in water intake will cause fat deposits to increase, while an increase in water intake can actually reduce fat deposits.

