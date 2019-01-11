Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

It was a tragedy at Ugwuagba Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, where three children of same parents were burnt beyond recognition after two short containers serving as their shop and living room caught fire.

Sources told our reporter that the mother of the three children locked them inside the shop and went out when the incident happened.

Although the cause of the fire is yet unknown, sympathisers have been blaming the mother of the children for her carelessness.

Our correspondent gathered that residents of the area known as High Tension Road because the high-tension transmission lines conveying power to Ugwuagba Power Station passed through the area, had earlier been sacked while the buildings in the area were destroyed by Federal authorities for fear of power-related accidents. But some of the residents have remained in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State command, Haruna Muhammed, said the charred remains of the three children had been deposited in a morgue while an investigation into the cause of the fire had commenced.

“There was a report that two short containers used as shop and apartment along High Tension School Road, Ugwuagba-Obosi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State was gutted by fire.

“Consequently, the owner of affected containers one Blessing Nwafor, a female who was not around at the time of incident reportedly left three of her children namely Chimierie Nwafor aged 5, Onyedika Nwafor, 4, and Esther Nwafor 3, inside the container where they were all burnt beyond recognition.

“Police patrol team attached to Awada Division led by the DPO, Tony Adeyi, rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and removed the charred remains of the victims to Bex Hospital mortuary for autopsy after they were certified dead by a medical doctor.

“Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is not yet known but the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.