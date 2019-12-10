Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has explained that the training of 504 Quranic teachers in the state on Western methods is not meant to replace their basic Islamic knowledge.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Basic and Secondary education, Hajiya Rafaatu Hammani, who stated this while flagging off the Better Education Service Delivary for All (BESDA) Programme in Argungu, explained that the training of the Quranic Islamic teachers and facilitators was designed to teach and integrate Almajiri Quranic schools in the state.

She urged the teachers to accord the programme great importance, taking into account the high level of out of school children in the state.

She explained that the programme was not meant to expunge Quranic education but to integrate it with Western education so that the Almajiri children will learn how to read, write, speak English and know simple arithmetic.

She lamented that Northern Nigeria is lagging behind other regions of the country educationally, a situation that has informed the education reform.

“The aim is to ensure every child in Kebbi State has access to education, but not to deny them or stop them from getting Islamic education”, the Permanent Secretary said.

She added the program will be fully monitored with the involvement of all the stakeholders, including traditional leaders.

The representative of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Kwaido (Kundudan Kabi), pledged the total support of the Argungu Emirate and all the traditional leaders of the area.

He urged the selected teachers to dedicate themselves and comprehend the programme for the good of society at large.

Earlier, the desk officer of the programme, Malan Hassan Umar, while fielding questions from reporters, said 504 Quranic schools were selected in the first phase to join the mainstream education system, noting that state Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has demonstrated tremendous interest in supporting the programme.

“There is a high level of commitment by Governor Bagudu. He has increased the scope of the schools up to 6,992 Quranic schools as submitted by all the Emirates in the state,” Umar said.