A 45 year-old-man, described as a truck driver, has hanged himself inside his room at Etegwe community the Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the man, identified as Oliver Osieme from Anambra State took his own life late on June 24.

He was said to have committed suicide when his wife, a trader and other close relations left home for their business.

The entire community was in mourning when the NAN Correspondent Shedrack Frank visited the place.

Sympathisers were seen trooping into the apartment of the deceased to condole the wife and other family members.

A close relation of the deceased, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that nobody was in the house when the incident happened.

The relation said that every family member was surprised to come home and see the deceased hanging inside his home.

READ ALSO: Jigawa police nab ‘gov’ the notorious robber

“Everybody, including his wife went out but the wife’s younger sister came back from school and noticed the door to his room was locked.

“Knowing that he is always at home since he lost his job as a truck driver because the truck was faulty, she kept knocking but there was response.

“She then went to the window to see if she could gaze from the back and that was how she saw him hanging in his room.

“It is a sad experience. Nobody would have thought such a thing would have been planned by him.

“The police have just taken his corpse away. If you had come earlier, you would have seen it. He was a young man full of life,” the relation said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

He said the command was currently investigating the incident leading to the man’s death. (NAN)