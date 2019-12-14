Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations has condemned the murder of four humanitarian aid workers in Borno by Boko Haram.

UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria Mr Edward Kallon said in a statement at the weekend that the international community was saddened by the killing of the four aid workers.

The four aid workers were among six humanitarian workers from Action Against Hunger abducted by Boko Haram near Damasak in Mobbar Local Government in the northern part of Borno on July 25. One of the abductee aid workers was reportedly executed in September, leaving only Grace Taku, the only woman still in Boko Haram captivity.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged by the news of the tragic killing of four aid workers who were held captive by the armed group for almost five months,” Kallon said in the statement.

He said his thoughts went to the families, relations and friends of the slain aid workers for the “unspeakable pains and hardship” the killing of the four men by Boko Haram has caused them.

He also pleaded for the immediate release of Grace Taku who is still being held captive by the Islamist insurgents, and release of other victims abducted by the terrorists.

“This is another sad day for the people of Nigeria and the humanitarian community supporting them,” the UN envoy said. He said the four men devoted their lives to helping the mist vulnerable communities in Borno, “driven by solidarity and humanity despite the risks.”

Very sad day for the #Nigeria humanitarian community These four colleagues were devoting their lives to helping vulnerable communities in #Borno UN & INGOs are pleading for the immediate release of Grace Taku & Alice Loksha, two aid workers still held hostage by armed groups pic.twitter.com/ljMlYf3CFa — UNOCHA Nigeria (@OCHANigeria) December 13, 2019

Six aid workers from Action Against Hunger (AAH), an international humanitarian organisation, were kidnapped by Boko Haram at Damasak in Mobbar Local Government, northern Borno, on July 26, 2019 on their way to deliver aid to victims of the insurgency. One of the team members was reportedly killed in September.

The latest incident is the fourth in a spate of murders of aid workers by Boko Haram since they became targets of abduction in Borno State in 2015.