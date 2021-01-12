From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Members of the Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-academic Staff Union (NASU) of the University of Benin on Tuesday joined a three-day nationwide protest to draw the attention of the Federal Government to unpaid earned allowances and other demands.

They lamented irregularities in salaries by the government Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPS).

‘For almost 10 months, the IPPS have not remitted monies collected in form of dues and third party deductions,’ the workers complained.

‘They (government) want to strangulate us so that we will not perform our responsibilities to members.’

In his speech, Osewa Bedrocks, Chairman of Uniben SSANU/Joint Association Committee (JAC), explained that ‘the protest is to sensitise the public and let government know that we cannot be taken for a ride.

‘You (government) cannot sign and will not obey agreements. Besides, the government has also failed to reconstitute panel for renegotiation of pending agreements.’

Brodricks alleged the usurpation of positions made for non-teaching staff by academics and government failure to pay minimum wage arrears.

In his remarks, NASU Chairman, Andy Igbinosa, said the protest will last between ‎8 am‎ and 4 pm daily.