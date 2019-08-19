Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Joint Action Congress (JAC) of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Staff Union (NASU) of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Choba, Rivers State, has directed members of the unions to comply with the national body’s directive to proceed to a five-day warning strike.

JAC gave the order Monday through SSANU chairman Mr Ben Chukwu when the university non-tutorial staff gathered at Ebitimi Banigo Hall.

Chukwu, who addressed workers, charged them to commence the warning strike immediately in obedience to the national directives.

Thereafter, members expressed grievance over non payment of their earned allowances (EAs) by the Federal Government’.

Afterwards, the SSANU chairman announced that action should start immediately. He directed some members to bring a bundle of cane to enter offices one-on-one to flog any member seen working in any office.

Chukwu chose some SSANU and NASU members to serve as watchdogs to ensure strict compliance.

The development did not, however, disrupt academic activities in the school.