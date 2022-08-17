From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In an effort to raise public awareness of the importance of nuclear energy, the Integrity Advocacy for Development Initiative (IADI) in partnership with the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) has organised a Roundtable discussion on ways to enable Sustainable Economic Growth and Development in the country.

Speaking during the event, Dr Yau Idris Usman, Director-General, Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), and chairperson of the Bureau of the African Commission on Nuclear Energy (AFCONE), noted that the regulatory body was doing its best to ensure adequate education and providing proper knowledge on nuclear energy and its benefits.

In his welcome address, IADI Executive Director Christopher Ofomhi stated that the roundtable engagement was to promote national development objectives through the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, NNRA, as a key facilitator of economic growth not just in nuclear power but by extension in areas like security, housing, and employment.

“I am sure you will agree with me that power is an important step to national development and this is what necessitated today’s programme,” Ofomhi said,

The programme’s theme is ‘The Importance of Nuclear Energy in the Economic Development of Nigeria: The role of NNRA.”

He noted that the parley was built on the realities that surround the NNRA and its relevance to the economic development of Nigeria.

According to the Executive Director, “the overall goal of this gathering is to create an avenue for NNRA to interact with (us) the CSOs and to project their key objectives and achievements as well as the challenges they are facing so that we know how to further help them in the drive to economic growth and development through nuclear power.

“For us at Integrity Advocacy for Development Initiative, we believe that a nation’s development is built on the inclusive engagement of all stakeholders in the development process.”

He pointed out that stakeholders were the masses and the elected, regardless of the parastatal adding that “we believe that by using this tool, Nigeria is on its path to inclusive development.”

He called participants to take advantage of the program by sharing their views where necessary “and by learning from the speakers in the course of this event” stressing that “the success of this forum depends on you. Your active involvement and contribution to the discussion will go a long way.

He emphasized that “In conclusion, I would like to emphasize my sincere hope that this Roundtable results in success and that with your cooperation, we will establish avenues for actualizing and advancing the mandate of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority and help proffer workable solutions to its challenges.”