Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The mother of Miss Leah Sharibu who was abducted by the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, has countered the claim by the Nigerian Embassy in Washington over what it termed false and uncorroborated allegations against the Federal government during her recent outing in the United States.

Mrs Sharibu told our correspondent exclusively that her recent trip to the United States was to plead with the Government of the United States to assist in the release of her daughter.

She wondered why the embassy made such allegations whereas her main aim of travelling to the United States was for the release of her daughter.

Recall that Mrs Sharibu was one of the victims of terrorism and farmers-herders’ conflict in the North who were invited to Washington by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based conservative think tank to participate in an event tagged: Insecurity in Nigeria: Eyewitnesses speak.

Leah, a Christian girl from Yobe State, was abducted alongside 110 students of Government Girls’ Science Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State, by ISWAP on February 19, 2018.

Mrs Sharibu said: “No. It is not a lie. I went there to plead with the government of the US to please help me secure the release of my daughter. That was what took me there.”

While further denying the claim by the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, Mrs Sharibu said she didn’t know why the embassy said she made false and uncorroborated allegations about her experience.