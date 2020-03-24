Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the ranging Coronavirus as a mysterious enemy, which must be defeated by Nigerians.

Tinubu, who said Nigerians as a people need a lot of education in this challenging period, also commended the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his stay-at-home order to civil servants following the spread of the deadly disease.

The APC chieftain, spoke while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with Governor Sanwo-Olu, at Marina, Lagos.

He expressed delight at the leadership of the party and the manner Sanwo Olu had handled the situation, assuring the governor of his full backing as well as that of his party.

Today, the former Governor of @followlasg, @AsiwajuTinubu lend his voice to the campaign against #COVID19. Tinubu who addressed press men after a meeting with @jidesanwoolu at the State House Marina commended the efforts of the @followlasg in educating citizens about #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qoOHWgfQcX — LSMOH (@LSMOH) March 24, 2020

According to him, the party would give him its support. “If there is a need for him to order a total lockdown of the state, if the government decides there is a need for total lockdown, I am in support of it.

“I congratulate the government of Lagos State for what has been done so far about regular information on the mysterious disease.

“We need to observe that social distancing. It’s a new culture that we have to abide with. Stay at home, pray in your house, observe hygiene. To the market women too, it’s very important. You must respect the governor’s directive for the workers to stay at home particularly our students and.market women.

“We must obey the government. We thank religious leaders who have asked their followers to follow the governor’s directives, both Muslims and Christians alike.”

While urging market women to follow strict hygiene and abide by government’s directives, Tinubu said: “The activities in the market must reflect the new culture. It will teach us a new thing that we are not used to such as hygiene, washing of hands, not having handshakes and eliminating hugging. We are to prevent the spread of this mysterious disease.

“At bus stops or various environments, we must maintain A distance, stop handshake and do what is necessary so we can save lives. We don’t have enough hospital spaces.

“It is not only by prayer; it’s by us observing what is necessary to stop the disease that is ravaging the world. My appeal is for people to respect the information coming from the government house. We endorse the position of the governor.”