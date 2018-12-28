Former Military President Ibrahim Babangida has urged Nigerian politicians to emulate the sterling quality of the late first civilian Executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Turakin Sokoto, Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR who passed on today, Friday, at the National Hospital after protracted illness.

Babangida in condolence message to the family of the former president, said Nigeria and indeed Africa has lost a statesman and democrat whose wisdom, counsel, presence and experience and his sterling qualities of honesty and transparency are needed in these very trying moments of our national life.

General maintained that late Shehu Shagari was a great patriotic leader and an accomplished gentleman, “at first a teacher, an administrator, a technocrat and an honest decent unassuming simple Nigerian Leader.

“He will be remembered for his tolerance and politics of peace without bitterness. President Shehu Shagari was a nationalist who never showed any discrimination due to ethnicity or religion and was a very dependable bridge builder.

Babangida therefore urged Nigerian politicians to emulate the character and virtues of late Turakin Sokoto alive, stressing that “To keep his memory alive Nigerian politicians and indeed all fellow Nigerians must put to practice all his ideals of peace and party politics without rancour, irrespective of any form of provocation.

“I urge all persons vying for political office to emulate him and keep alive the political principles of the late Turakin Sokoto, Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, the quintessential public servant who was “Beckoned to Serve”.

“My heart and prayers go to his Family, the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sokoto Caliphate and Sokoto State.

“I pray for the repose of his soul in Jannatul Firdaus. I pray that the entire nation, his Family, Sokoto State and indeed the Sokoto Caliphate will accept his passing with equanimity.