Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the scene of the explosion in Abule-Ado area of the state, describing the situation as a war zone.

More than fifteen people are confirmed dead in the blast that shook Lagos on Sunday morning, destroying more than 200 houses and vehicles.

“My trip here this morning is not to immediately begin to apportion blame or to say this was what happened. I am not going to explain to you in graphic details, which truck, which tank or pipe burst out. that is not my responsibility, there are others that will do that,” the governor said as he surveyed the devastated area.

While expressing condolences to victims of the disaster, Sanwo-Olu lamented the devastating nature of the explosion on human lives and property.

“I will confess that I have never seen anything of this magnitude before. It is like a war zone. It rather very unfortunate that as a people we have to get to this for us to be able to make all the amends,” he said.

As at the governor’s visit, fire service officials in the state were still battling to extinguish pockets of the fire emanating from an NNPC pipeline corridor in the area.

Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and other officials, also announced the setting up of a N2 billion disaster relief fund for the victims.

The governor has also set up a fact-finding committee headed by Hamzat to determine the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

I spent sometime today at the site of the tragic incident at Abule Ado. To give immediate relief and support to the victims of the disaster, I have set up a N2 billion Relief Fund to be chaired by @drobafemihamzat. The state government has put in N250m into the fund immediately. pic.twitter.com/FveykbApVF — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 16, 2020

The multi-sectoral committee, which has a two-week deadline to submit its report, has the state Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Engr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, as co-chair.

The full list of members of the emergency investigating committee:

1. Dr Obafemi Hamzat (Chairman)

2. Mr Bamgbose-Martins (co-chairman)

3. Commissioner for Education Mrs Folashade Adefisayo

4. Commissioner for finance Mr Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo

5. Commissioner for Environment, Mr Tunji Bello

6. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Segun Ogboye,

7. Permanent Secretary, Works and Infrastructure, Engr Olujimi Hotonu

8. Nigerian Police (Commissioner of Police/Deputy Commissioner)

9. Senior special assistant on security

10. Chairman of the Local government

11. Representatives of the CDC and CDA

12. Representatives of St Bethlehem Girls college

13. Commissioner for the Ministry of Physical Planning Dr Idris Salako

14. Representative of the NNPC, Mrs Ada Oyetunde

15. National Emergency management authority (NEMA)

16. A representative of the host community