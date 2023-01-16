From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

There was confusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State on Monday as arguments erupted over the postponement of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Shetima APC presidential campaign rally slated for January 17 in Ilorin, the Kwara capital.

A special adviser on strategy to the state governor, on behalf of the local organising committee, had in a statement made available to reporters Monday afternoon in Ilorin said the rally had been postponed because it clashed with President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Mauritania.

Mr Salahu said the president has indicated interest to lead the rally in Kwara State, hence the decision to postpone the event.

The statement read: “We regret to announce the postponement of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shetima APC presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold in Ilorin tomorrow Tuesday 17Th January 2023.

“This is in order to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the campaign.

“The President is scheduled for an International engagement outside the country this week, beginning from tomorrow but insists he would like to personally lead the APC Presidential rally in Kwara State.

“We deeply regret any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our guests and all APC stakeholders,” it stated.

However, another statement from the secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council James Faleke revealed the rally will hold as scheduled.

“I hereby confirm that the Kwara Rally slated for 17/1/23 will hold as scheduled. Please be advised accordingly,” the statement read.

President Muhammadu Buhari was scheduled to appear at the rally in Kwara State on Tuesday, however, he will be in the Mauritanian capital for an award ceremony.

In the reviewed timetable issued by the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr Buhari is to attend presidential campaign rallies in 10 states. He has already attended rallies in Adamawa and Yobe States.